Texas Ale Project gives veterans a boost

DALLAS – There are pallets of sweating beer cans tucked inside the Texas Ale Project Brewery.



A fresh batch of a newly fermented pale ale is slated to hit the store shelves this week. The Dallas brewery wants you to drink them for a purpose.



Located in the design district, the Texas Ale Project is partnering with area veteran’s organization Honor, Courage, Commitment, Inc. (HCC).



A portion of the proceeds from their newest brew, Good To Go Pale Ale, will go to HCC to help veterans wanting to start their own businesses, or vets like trainer, Lucy Caba, who need some small business guidance. The U.S. Army veteran turned to HCC after struggling with her personal fitness business.



“Without the programs that were available to me, I’d probably still be repeating the same mistakes that I had in the past,” Caba said. “My life has changed dramatically since I met them less than a year ago. With the connections that I made, the new friendships, the counseling, the camaraderie that I missed for so long that I had when I was in the army, it felt like I was back home.”



“Knowing that the proceeds go to something greater than ourselves,” Caba added, “what better way to live than to help others.”



HCC’s director of operations, retired U.S. Marine Urshel Metcalf, said supporting HCC makes dollars and sense.



“When veterans start businesses, the economy grows,” Metcalf said. “HCC has been responsible since 2012 for 30 businesses being started, six non-profits, and that’s generated 16-million-dollars revenue in the North Texas economy. But good to go beer, support honor courage commitment, see the economy grown in Dallas, Texas.”



For brewery owners Kat Thompson and her husband Brent – a former U.S. Navy vet – the mission is personal.



“This is a way we can give back to the community,” said Thompson. “We put literally our blood, sweat and tears into building this business, so seeing other people build their own businesses and knowing that I helped make a difference … I mean that’s what this is all about.”



Retired U.S. Marine Cliff Sosamon said HCC is about paying it forward, and then some.



“We did things great when we were in the military, we helped defend the homeland, we were the tip of the spear. And we come back, and we don’t feel like we’re that tip of the spear anymore if we’re having just a regular job because we’re not feeling that sense of purpose,” he said. “Find your sense of purpose and come see us at HCC because we’ll come help you do that.”

