Young boy in Fort Worth hospital after being struck by 18-wheeler

HASLET, Texas -- A 4-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after he was stuck by an 18-wheeler on Saturday.

The boy was playing with some other children near the truck when he was struck, according to Haslet Fire Chief Kirt Mays.

The call came into the fire department about 11 a.m. The incident occurred at a business in the 1000 block of Railhead Drive.

The boy's injuries were described as severe and he was taken to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth by helicopter ambulance, Mays said.

The incident was described by some in law enforcement as horrific, according to David McClelland, Tarrant County Sheriff's Office chief of staff.

"We believe the child was playing under his father’s truck," McClelland said. "The dad didn’t know he was there and attempted to move his truck."



