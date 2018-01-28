Wrong-way crash kills 1 in west Fort Worth

Police investigating at the scene of a fatal wrong-way wreck in west Fort Worth on Sunday morning.

Two people were killed in separate crashes in Tarrant County on Sunday morning.

The first wreck happened about 5:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Loop 820, where a vehicle was reportedly driving north in the southbound lanes of the highway, according to a police report.

An SUV and car collided, and the person in the car was killed. The crash happened near the Interstate 30 exit. Police were still working to determine which vehicle was going in the wrong direction, said officer Jimmy Pollozani, police spokesman.

A second fatality wreck was reported in Saginaw about 9:30 a.m., according to MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadasky.

The wreck happened in the 1000 block of North Saginaw Boulevard. One person in the wreck died and one person was in critical condition, Zavadsky said.

