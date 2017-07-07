Worker sues Keller Sonic, alleges she was harassed for pumping breast milk

Sonic logo (Sonic)

FORT WORTH -- The former assistant manager of a Sonic in Keller has filed a lawsuit against the drive-in franchise and her former boss, alleging he withheld pay and harassed her for pumping breast milk at work.

Natasha Wilson filed the lawsuit in Tarrant County civil court June 26, seeking at least $100,000 in relief, in addition to punitive damages.

The lawsuit said Wilson, an hourly employee, had been working at the Sonic in the 700 block of Keller Parkway when the alleged incidents occurred.

Her general manager, Thomas Horne, required her to work about 300 hours off the clock and did not allow her to take breaks, the lawsuit said. Instead, the lawsuit alleged, Wilson was forced to stay on duty and pump breast milk in her car.

Wilson later was forced to hide behind boxes of hamburger buns and cups inside the store while she pumped breast milk, she alleged in the lawsuit.

Horne, the manager, “harassed [Wilson] because she pumped breast milk, telling her it was ‘disgusting,’” the lawsuit said.

