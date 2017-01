Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

FORT WORTH -- Police continued on Sunday to search for a man who stabbed a woman in the back at the Water Gardens in downtown Fort Worth.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, but her condition was unknown on Sunday.

The stabbing occurred about 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Water Gardens, 1502 Commerce St.

