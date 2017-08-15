WFAA
Woman sexually assaulted after leaving work in Fort Worth

WFAA 5:46 PM. CDT August 15, 2017

Fort Worth police are searching for a man who attacked and sexually assaulted a woman after she left for work.

According to police, he attacked a woman outside a club near 5th and Burnett Street, at about 2:45 a.m. on August 6. The woman, an employee of a local club, was walking to her vehicle after leaving work. 

The suspect was last seen running toward the nearby library, wearing a red t-shirt with black lettering on it, a white shirt underneath, and black shorts or pants. Earlier, the suspect was seen loitering around the area. Police released a sketch of the suspect.  

Anyone with information should contact detectives at 817-392-4359.


 

