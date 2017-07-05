A neighbor smelled smoke coming from her apartment at 2908 Buckskin Run Street before 9 a.m.

FORT WORTH -- Police are investigating the cause of an apartment fire that left a woman dead Wednesday morning.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Doreen Peck, 63.

A neighbor smelled smoke coming from her apartment at 2908 Buckskin Run Street before 9 a.m. Firefighters found Peck inside and she was taken to the hospital where she died.

The fire appears to be contained to one apartment unit, and the cause is still being investigated.

