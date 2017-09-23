Week's second attack by a naked man against a woman ends in arrest

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

FORT WORTH, Texas -- For the second time in a week, a naked man has attacked a woman in Fort Worth.

Police have not said whether the two attacks are related.

Police made an arrest in the latest attack, which occurred Friday, but have not identified the suspect. The two attacks occurred less than seven miles apart.

Officers responded to a disturbance call about 11:10 p.m. Friday at the Cityview Apartments in the 5200 block of Bryant Irvin Road at Coventry, a police report said.

There, officers were told that a 20-year-old woman had been attacked in the parking lot by a naked man believed to be in his mid-20s, according to the report.

Both the woman and the man were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, the report said. Police are investigating, the report said.

Another woman was attacked by a naked man a week ago, police said. That attack occurred about 6:15 p.m. Sept. 16, police said.

The first victim was jogging east on the south side of Trinity Trails when she saw a naked male sitting near a low water crossing, police said. She was just west of Edwards Ranch Road.

She turned around, but the suspect got up, chased her down and assaulted her, police said in a news release. The woman managed to escape and ran to the nearby Overton Woods subdivision where she called police.

Just prior to the first attack, witnesses told police they saw a man sitting on a park bench and that he had removed his shorts and had been riding a bicycle naked.

A police report listed the incident as a sexual assault.

Police described the first suspect as white, about 5-foot-10 and with a thin build. He has short brown hair and no body hair.

