Waybourn takes control as Tarrant County sheriff

Newly sworn-in Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn wasted no time on Sunday outlining an ambitious agenda that calls for raising the visibility and goals of the department.

At a ceremony attended by everyone from Taya Kyle, the widow of American Sniper Chris Kyle, to country music legend Randy Travis, Waybourn told 200-plus supporters he has high expectations for the 1,600 employees he was elected to oversee.

"Our goal is to be the best sheriff's office in the country," he said.

Afterward, the former longtime chief of Dalworthington Gardens spoke with WFAA about his priorities.

"My top priority is raising morale," he said.

Waybourn wants his deputies to be far more visible and active while on patrol, especially in places like downtown Fort Worth, an area traditionally patrolled and monitored by a larger Fort Worth police presence.

"When they walk down the street, I don't want them to turn a blind eye to anything," Waybourn said, noting that he wants more training for deputies in those roles.

He added that having deputies more "active" could also help smaller departments or areas of the county that need extra attention.

"We want to partner with other agencies more," he said.

As sheriff, Waybourn will also oversee the massive county jail.

He said he wants to explore video visitation for more inmates, something that is currently only used in the jail's maximum security area.

"Remote visitation for inmate's families, TV screens [...] that could make it easier for inmate's families," said Waybourn.

Dee Anderson, the former sheriff who Waybourn defeated in a hotly contested race last spring, wasn't a fan of the larger practice, as he outlined in a well-read editorial in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in 2014.

Waybourn said he has yet to interact with perhaps the county's most high-profile inmate, "affluenza" teen Ethan Couch, who is now locked up on probation violations related to a 2013 drunk driving accident that killed four people.

"He's doing what he needs to do. We'll make sure he's protected and respected," said Waybourn.

Waybourn stressed more than once that he is eager to hire more deputies and provide them with more training.

He said it's important given the current climate of law enforcement work across the country, and even lately in Tarrant County.

Just before Christmas, a Facebook Live video showing a Fort Worth cop arresting a mom and her two daughters after they said a neighbor choked a child, sparked protests and outrage, notably in the county's African American community.

"It is what it is. We saw it," he said. "It was Chief Fitzgerald who said let's not confuse being rude and discourteous with racism. I'm right there with him on that."

Waybourn said they're looking to make 70 to 80 additional hires in the coming months, and that he's also looking at consolidating some administrative positions.

