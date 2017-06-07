Watch: Man nearly hit by train while trying to save ladder

A man trying to save his ladder from an oncoming train is almost hit himself. (Dan Clark)

FORT WORTH -- A man trying to save his ladder from on oncoming train came close to being run over himself.

The man apparently slipped on the rainy pavement and fell while trying to retrieve his ladder which had fallen off a truck onto the railroad tracks at Beach Street near I-30.

Dan Clark of Aledo captured the dramatic scene on his cell phone. He was stopped at the crossing and said he saw the ladder fly off the pickup.

“I thought to myself, ‘Don’t get out of the truck. It’s only a ladder,’” he said. “I was kind of rooting for him at first, then I thought he was kind of crazy. Then he slipped, and that was kind of worrisome.

“I was trying to figure out a way to help him but I knew there was no way to cover that distance before the train got there. The train was dang close, and wailing on the horn.”

