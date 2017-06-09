(Photo: WFAA)

ARLINGTON - A chase involving Fort Worth police has led to a fiery crash and the closure of eastbound Interstate 30 in Arlington at Cooper Street.

It's unclear how many vehicles are involved in the crash but flames could be seen shooting from a crashed 18-wheeler. Armed police are at the scene.

(Photo: WFAA)

It's unknown if anyone has been injured or what spurred the chase.

More details to come.

