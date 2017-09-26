Viral video shows suspect snatching woman's purse at Reservoir bar in Fort Worth

The victim, 28-year-old Kandace Tulk, posted the surveillance video from Reservoir Bar, Patio and Kitchen, and it has been viewed nearly 10,000 times in less than 24 hours. (Photo: WFAA)

FORT WORTH, Texas -- A Fort Worth woman hopes her viral social media post of somebody snatching her purse Monday night helps police track down the alleged thief.

The victim, 28-year-old Kandace Tulk, posted the surveillance video from Reservoir Bar, Patio and Kitchen, and it has been viewed nearly 10,000 times in less than 24 hours.

“This was the first time I’ve ever had something blatantly stolen from me,” said Tulk. “I posted the video on Facebook and then my friend posted it on Reddit in a Fort Worth community page.”

Tulk said she was with a friend eating and watching football at the pub, at 1001 Foch St., around 10:30 p.m.

As her friend showed her the receipt for their bill, the thief can be seen slowly walking by and making a split-second stop near the rear of her chair. Tulk said it was noisy and she didn’t notice the crime.

“I had just put my purse on the back of the chair after I took out my credit card,” said Tulk. “We had been watching the game for a while and I guess he saw an opportunity and took it.”

After lifting Tulk’s purse off the back of the chair, the suspect can be seen stuffing it under his shirt and walking to the rear exit of the bar. A few seconds later Tulk said she turned to put her credit card back into her purse and realized it was gone.

