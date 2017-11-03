WFAA
VIDEO: Police chase ends in Lake Arlington

WFAA 10:15 PM. CDT November 03, 2017

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - Police released video of a chase that ended in Lake Arlington.

According to police, they were trying to talk to the driver about an earlier hit-and-run. After crashing into the water, the man jumped out and tried to swim to Fort Worth. He didn't get far.

Police said the suspect is under arrest for DWI and drug charges. 

