VIDEO: Police chase ends in Lake Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - Police released video of a chase that ended in Lake Arlington.



According to police, they were trying to talk to the driver about an earlier hit-and-run. After crashing into the water, the man jumped out and tried to swim to Fort Worth. He didn't get far.



Police said the suspect is under arrest for DWI and drug charges.

Please #DriveSober as driving a vehicle impaired has serious consequences. #DrinkDriveGoToJail This driver charged w/DWI, Evading, & drugs pic.twitter.com/eZe5DwGwoO — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) November 4, 2017

