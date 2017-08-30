This Fort Worth Tom Thumb is closing Sunday, and everything's on sale

Tom Thumb, an urban-designed grocery store open for only about a year at the WestBend development on University Drive in Fort Worth, is closing for good Sunday. (Photo: Gordon Dickson, Star-Telegram)

That Tom Thumb grocery store off University Drive in Fort Worth that announced plans to close last month will shut its doors on Sunday. And if you’re a bargain hunter, you might want to head over there

Everything in the store is priced at least 25 percent off and many items are even cheaper than that at the store in the WestBend development, just south of Interstate 30 and Chisholm Trail Parkway.

On Tuesday afternoon, the shelves were still half-full with items such as these:

Plump navel oranges that normally sell for about $1.10 each ($1.99 a pound) available for about 73 cents.

Campbell’s Chunky Soup, normally $2.49 per can, selling for $1.29.

For those with discriminating taste in libations, a bottle of Inglenook Rubicon Estate red wine, normally $227.99, could be had for $170.99.

And for Joe six-pack, six cans of India Pale Ale from Fort Worth’s Martin House brewery, normally $11.99, was $6.29.

A giant banner reading “Store closing! Liquidation Sale!” was hanging across the store entry, completely covering the old Tom Thumb sign. On its glass entry doors, smaller signs let shoppers know how many more days the market will be open — and on Tuesday afternoon, it said 5.



Read more from our media partners at the Star-Telegram

© 2017 WFAA-TV