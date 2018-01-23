WFAA
Close

Thief swipes Marine's uniform from truck in Fort Worth

This man allegedly stole uniform items from a Marine in Fort Worth. If you know anything about this crime, contact Fort Worth Police

WFAA 6:55 PM. CST January 23, 2018

FORT WORTH - Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a Marine's uniform from a pickup truck in far north Fort Worth.

The break-in happened about 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Holstein Way.

Surveillance video shows the thief, dressed in a hoodie and a ball cap, shining a flashlight into an SUV next to the pickup truck. He then turns to the truck and opens the door.

After looking through the front of the truck, and then the cab, he walks away carrying what appears to be several items, including the uniform.

 

 

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories