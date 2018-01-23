Thief swipes Marine's uniform from truck in Fort Worth

The suspect in a Fort Worth burglary in which a Marine's uniform was stolen.

FORT WORTH - Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a Marine's uniform from a pickup truck in far north Fort Worth.

The break-in happened about 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Holstein Way.

Surveillance video shows the thief, dressed in a hoodie and a ball cap, shining a flashlight into an SUV next to the pickup truck. He then turns to the truck and opens the door.

After looking through the front of the truck, and then the cab, he walks away carrying what appears to be several items, including the uniform.

