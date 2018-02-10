The sun sets on 60-plus years for this Fort Worth record store fixture

Sumter Bruton, whose family owns Record Town.

FORT WORTH - Record Town, one of the nation's oldest vinyl record stores and a survivor of 60 years of change in the music industry, is moving from its original South University Drive location.

It's changing hands, too. But the new owners say the Bruton family, which has owned the store since it opened in 1957, will retain a share of the store's ownership.

A "for lease" sign went up last week on the store at 3025 S. University Drive. Bill Mecke and musician-turned-real estate developer Tom Reynolds, both "Record Town people" for more than 20 years, have bought the store.

They are planning to move it to the Near Southside, on a new strip of retail locations attached to condominiums being built along St. Louis Street.

Go here to continue reading this story from the Star-Telegram

© 2018 WFAA-TV