Teen critically injured at Fort Worth high school rodeo event

A Peaster teenager was critically injured at a high school rodeo competition in north Fort Worth over the weekend.

The accident happened Sunday afternoon at the North Texas High School Rodeo Association arena on Windy Ryon Way, near North Main Street and Northwest Loop 820.

Lexi Liles was riding her horse in a steer undressing event, in which she was trying to pull the ribbon off of a running steer.

Toward the end of the arena the steer turned and clipped her horse, causing it to throw her and fall, according to a witness.

The horse appeared to roll on Liles, who was knocked unconscious, before it hopped up.

Two paramedics who were staffing the rodeo provided emergency care and Liles was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky confirmed that an ambulance took a female patient with serious injuries from the rodeo arena to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth.

Liles was not wearing a helmet. Rodeo contestants have the option to wear either a cowboy hat or a helmet during competition, according to the association’s rulebook.

The rules also require contestants’ parents to sign a release granting permission to participate in the events.

Officials with the association declined to comment on the accident, citing HIPAA privacy law. But on Facebook, the association posted that “one of our NT members sustained critical injuries” during the steer undressing event Sunday.

