TCU to place armed and unarmed guards on shuttle buses after Tuesday incident

Armed and unarmed guards will be placed on shuttle buses at TCU, a university official said Tuesday, after one shuttle bus driver opened fire on another on campus.

A suspect was in custody facing an aggravated assault charge after the altercation in the 3600 block of Cantey on campus, police said.

The second driver suffered minor injuries after the suspect “bumped” him with a shuttle bus as he fled, said Bradley Perez, Fort Worth police spokesman. No other injuries were reported.

The campus was on lockdown for about an hour — from about 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. — while police searched for the suspect.

The suspect’s name was not available Tuesday from police. He was taken into custody without incident in the 1200 block of Sierra Blanca at 8:45 a.m., Perez said.

The altercation occurred after the two employees of the Roadrunner Shuttle service, a contractor with TCU, got into an argument, Perez said.

The driver who was hit by the shuttle bus was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital with minor injuries, said Matt Zavadsky, spokesman for MedStar.

Although Texas campuses were permitted to allow concealed handguns on campus in August, Texas Christian University opted out. Only police officers are allowed to carry weapons on campus, said Adrian Andrews, assistant vice chancellor of public safety, at a news conference after the incident.

He said school offiicials were not aware that any Roadrunner drivers carried weapons, but will be placing armed and unarmed guards, possibly TCU police officers, on the buses for the next couple of weeks.

TCU also will assess its policies with Roadrunner in light of the incident, Andrews said.

The incident “could be a catalyst for additional training between Fort Worth police and TCU,” Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said at the news conference.

Morning classes were canceled because of the incident, but normal campus operations resumed by about 8 a.m.

