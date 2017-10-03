TCU grad among injured in Vegas shooting

TCU alum, Elle Gargano was among the victims of Monday's shooting in Las Vegas.
The university says she graduated in Spring 2016 with a BS in Strategic Communication.
The extent of her injuries and condition is unknown at this time but her loved ones have started a GoFundMe page fundraiser in her name.
According to the page, the donations will go towards her medical expenses and recovery.
If you'd like to donate, visit her page here.
