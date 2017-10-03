WFAA
TCU grad among injured in Vegas shooting

TCU grad among Injured in Las Vegas

WFAA 11:47 AM. CDT October 03, 2017

TCU alum, Elle Gargano was among the victims of Monday's shooting in Las Vegas.

The university says she graduated in Spring 2016 with a BS in Strategic Communication.

The extent of her injuries and condition is unknown at this time but her loved ones have started a GoFundMe page fundraiser in her name.

According to the page, the donations will go towards her medical expenses and recovery.

If you'd like to donate, visit her page here.

 

 

 

