Tarrant County student killed in wreck ‘had a heart of gold'

FORT WORTH -- Cassandra “Cassie” Contreras loved being a dancer on her drill teams, first at Saginaw High School and last year at the Northwest district’s Eaton High School.

Family members said Cassie always had a smile and befriended everyone, always wanting to help. That’s why they say Cassie’s last gift was to provide a chance of life to others, donating her heart, kidneys and lungs.

Cassie died last week from injuries she suffered in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 30 in Arlington.

“She had a heart of gold and she was such a caring and compassionate young lady,” said cousin Amanda Little of Haslet. “Our family finds some peace and comfort in knowing that even though we may have lost her she is saving four other lives.”

