Tarrant County sheriff wants jailers trained in immigration enforcement

Tarrant County would become the largest urban county in Texas to train jailers in immigration enforcement under a proposal sent to the Department of Homeland Security.

Sheriff Bill Waybourn told News 8 on Monday he expects the memorandum of understanding with DHS to be approved which would allow approximately a dozen jailers to receive the training.

"I look at it as a duty to do this kind of business," Waybourn said. "We'll get our people trained and make sure we have 24/7 coverage."

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement 37 law enforcement agencies in 16 states, including four in Texas, participate in the 287g program since its inception in 1996.

Carrollton Police is the only agency in North Texas that participates.

Harris County, the most populous in the state encompassing Houston, also participates but the newly elected sheriff there has stated intentions to end the program, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Waybourn said he feels the program allows the two fulltime ICE agents at the Tarrant County detention facility to focus on work outside the jail.

"We want to detain people who forgot to sign the guestbook and come into our country and then have the audacity to commit a criminal violation while they're here," Waybourn said.

