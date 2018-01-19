Tarrant Co. elections administrator let go after two weeks on the job

Nathan Neblett. Courtesy Tarrant County via Star-Telegram

Tarrant County’s new elections administrator no longer works for the county.

Nathan Neblett, a 47-year-old Houston man who served as a U.S. Marine for 24 years, started as the top elections official on Jan. 2.

Two weeks later, he was no longer employed by the county.

“We just decided it wasn’t going to be a good fit for us,” Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said. “We decided to go in a different direction.”

Whitley said the Tarrant County Elections Commission decided to release Neblett, who replaced Stephen Vickers, who late last year left the department to accept a job with Know Ink, a computer software company.

Go here to continue reading this story from the Star-Telegram.

© 2018 WFAA-TV