Sundance Square in Fort Worth cancels outdoor New Year's Eve events

FORT WORTH - The possibility of freezing rain and freezing temperatures has caused Sundance Square in Fort Worth to cancel its outdoor New Year's Eve activities. Indoor activities at venues like Four Day Weekend, Scat Jazz Lounge, Bass Performance Hall, and at restaurants and private events will go on as scheduled.

Temperatures will also be very cold. As you ring in the new year, temperatures will be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens or even single digits.

© 2017 WFAA-TV