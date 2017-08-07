For hours Monday, crews worked to secure the scene where a massive boat slip appeared to have been plucked straight out of Eagle Mountain Lake during the storms Sunday night and plopped upside down onto shore.

"Basically it's just been flipped completely over onto the land," said Buddy Lane, who builds home in the neighborhood called The Resort at Eagle Mountain Lake.

It appeared three pontoon boats and one fiber glass boat were caught up in the wreckage.

"I was just really stunned because I don't see evidence of any other major damage anywhere else in the community," Lane said.

Lane was one of many who came to the small marina on the northeast part of the lake to check out the damage Monday, and he could hardly believe his eyes. A Google image shows what the boat slip had looked like beforehand; tidy, with spots for many boats, and a blue metal roof.

"It's pretty devastating," Lane said. "I'm sure the people who own these boats are devastated also."

One woman we spoke to, whose father owns one of the damaged pontoon boats, said the wind and waves during the storm were severe. She said someone knocked at their door before 8 p.m. to tell her the boat slip was seriously damaged.

The National Weather Service said they're investigating what happened at the location, but said the damage was most likely caused by strong winds.

Much of the western part of the Metroplex saw storms Sunday evening; some of them were howling. Our crews found damage in various areas, including Willow Park, where a gas station sign had collapsed.

While the storms lasted hours, some of the damage, like what we saw at Eagle Mountain Lake, will take much longer to fix. We don't know an estimate of the cost of the damage

