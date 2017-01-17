WFAA
Sources: Officer in viral video gave up promotion for right to appeal suspension

Mitch Mitchell / Star-Telegram , WFAA 8:13 AM. CST January 17, 2017

FORT WORTH - The white police officer accused of using excessive force during his arrest of a black woman and her two daughters could have been promoted to corporal if he would have agreed to a seven-day suspension and waived his right to appeal, according to his attorney and a letter to members of the Fort Worth Police Officers Association from its president.

But because of the excessive-force allegation and the fact that the Tarrant County district attorney’s office has said it plans to present the entire incident to a grand jury, Officer William Martin felt he had to choose a 10-day suspension, his attorney, Terry Daffron, said. The decision allows him to appeal the discipline but means he will be bypassed for promotion.

