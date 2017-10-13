Smoking in Fort Worth bars could be stubbed out in new ordinance

A close-up view of cigarettes on June 10, 2015 in Bristol, England. (Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

FORT WORTH -- Smoking in bars in Fort Worth may soon come to an end as city leaders plan to take another look at adding it to the list of public places where smoking is banned.

The push comes from Mayor Betsy Price, who said she’s been feeling the pressure from advocates of a smoke-free ordinance.

“I truly think the timing is good now for us, as part of our healthy city initiative, to look at our ordinance. Heck, even Billy Bob’s moved in the direction of a smoke-free environment,” Price said, referring to the popular Stockyard’s bar and entertainment venue. It started banning smoking at the request of its customers in April 2016.

On Tuesday afternoon, the city’s attorneys will brief the City Council on the current ordinance, on some possible language changes, as well as what other cities are doing.

While it’s not clear what the proposed changes might be, it’s likely going to cover banning smoking in bars and possibly bingo parlors, and leaving retail tobacco stores, cigar bars and hookah lounges, as exempt.

Currently, Fort Worth’s ordinance bans smoking in most public places, but it is allowed in bars that have at least 70 percent of annual gross sales from alcoholic beverages. Smoking is also allowed in hotel/motel rooms, private clubs and outdoor dining areas.

Read more from our media partners at the Star-Telegram





