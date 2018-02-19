SH 121, SH 360 reopens after deadly crash

GRAPEVINE, Texas - One person has died following a crash on Texas State Highway 121 Monday afternoon.

Officers closed SH-121 at William D. Tate for about an hour in both directions and northbound lanes of SH-360. Both highways have since reopened.



According to Grapevine police, witnesses said a red Corvette was speeding northbound on 121 when it tried to merge into another lane but lost control.

The car swerved across the highway before hitting a barrier wall and going airborne. The car flew over the median and landed in the southbound lanes of SH-121. Police said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.



Debris from the vehicle hit two other cars, but nobody else was hurt.



The identity of the victim hasn't been released at this time. The crash remains under

investigation.

