Realtor helps homeowners protest appraisals

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas -- Chandler Crouch makes it his business to know the ins and outs of Tarrant County real estate. But recently, he says that business has taken on a life of its own.

"I haven't seen quite this level of demand," Crouch said.



Tarrant Appraisal District (TAD) notices are out, and homeowners have until May 31 to file a protest if they don't agree with their notices.



Some people like Jeanna Kibby, of Keller, are finding their homes' market values are way up-- in her case, $90,000 up.

"This year I just knew it was coming, and it was bad. It was really bad," she says of her home's increase in market value, which often leads to higher taxes. The head of TAD, Jeff Law, tells WFAA appraisals are up between 8 and 10 percent on average this year.

Crouch, who works near Keller, started offering to provide homeowners with comps, so they could protest with TAD. So many people asked for help, he says, the realtor took it one step further.

He created a video, viewed thousands of times so far, that gives step-by-step instructions on how to protest.

Since then, he's also started offering to just do people's online protests himself, for free.

"The latest count is 780 people, as of this morning. It's been overwhelming," Crouch said.

Crouch said on average, his online protests result in a $20,000 drop in market value. Kibby used Crouch's help and her appraisal dropped $76,000.

"It did. It was accepted immediately. I was on cloud nine," Kibby said.

Crouch says the demand for help is so high, he's had to bring more people onto his team.

"My wife would say 'Yes, it's absolutely time-consuming,'" Crouch said, laughing. "I would have to agree. I just want to help."

