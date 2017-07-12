Rainbow Lounge, destroyed by fire, will reopen at new location

The Rainbow Lounge was destroyed by fire on June 1. (Special to the Star-Telegram)

The Rainbow Lounge, the iconic Fort Worth gay bar destroyed by fire on June 1, won’t rise from the ashes as many patrons had hoped, but will reopen at a different location in the same neighborhood.

The bar announced on its Facebook page that it will return to business in an old warehouse at 212 Lipscomb St., about a half mile from the scorched hull of its former home at 651 Jennings Ave.

“Old converted warehouses make beautiful bars,” the Facebook post said. “We apologize it’s taken so long, but these things take time. We should be up and running in a couple of months.”

The bar’s owner, Tom McAvoy of Florida, could not immediately be reached for comment.

