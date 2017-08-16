Proposal to join SB4 lawsuit fails

Protesters opposed to Senate Bill 4, the "sanctuary cities" bill, turn out in force for the last day of the session, on May 29, 2017. (Erika Rich for The Texas Tribune)

FORT WORTH - 27-year-old Salvador Espino was one of 70 people to address the Fort Worth City council Tuesday night.

"You know I felt compelled to go and speak last night just because of the story of my own family," Espino is the son of a Mexican immigrant.

The voice of Espino and dozens of activits falied to convince the Fort Worth City Countcil to vote to join other major cities in Texas and join a lawsuit opposing Senate Bill four -- the so called "sanctuary cities bill."

SB4, takes effect in September and allows law enforcement to ask about the immigration status of those arrested. Many feel the bill strips protections for minority communities.

"This is a majority minority city and were going to get that minority out to the polls," said Daniel Garcia Rodriguez while addressing the council Tuesday night.

The proposal to join the lawsuit failed five to four. Mayor Betsy Price says the city has nothing to gain by committing resources to the suit.

"It has nothing to do with immigration it's really more about the rule of law -- this is a caring city we care about everybody we want everybody to feel safe," Price said.

The vote didn't come until one in the morning Wednesday -- a crowed so passionate, that several protesters were removed from the council chambers by law enforcement.

Espino fears that the council's members actions are speaking louder than their words.

"For me it says to the rest of the country that Fort Worth doesn't care about the fears and the concerns of the hispanic community and I think that it shows that Fort Worth is out of step with other major cities in the rest of the country."

