Popular Keller Central student dies on backpacking trip in West Texas

Photo courtesy: John Comita Jr. Facebook

FORT WORTH - A Keller Central High School student who was on a backpacking trip died Monday evening after he collapsed, his father posted on Facebook.

John Reid Comita, who was to be a sophomore in the fall, collapsed and died at Buffalo Trail Scout Ranch near Balmorhea, his dad, John Comita Jr., wrote Tuesday. Balmorhea is a small town north of Big Bend National Park in West Texas.

Comita’s son died about 6:30 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

His father said paramedics and guides performed CPR on his son for more than an hour, but Reid Comita passed away. A U.S. Border Patrol chopper was also dispatched to the scene.

“He hated no one and saw the best on everyone,” his father wrote on Facebook. “A smart loving young man gone too early with so much to offer.”

