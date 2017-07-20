Police: Woman answers door, bound, sexually assaulted at gunpoint

(Photo: Fort Worth Police, WFAA)

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - Police are seeking to identify two suspects who allegedly forced their way into a woman's home and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint Thursday.



According to Fort Worth police, the woman answered a knock at her front door. That's when she was bound, beaten and sexually assaulted at gunpoint. It happened on Boca Raton Boulevard in the Woodhaven neighborhood.



Police say the victim was under the impression the female suspect was in distress and needed help.

The suspects were seen in a light-colored, older model Chevrolet Suburban with paper tags on the rear of the vehicle. Surveillance footage of the female suspect and Suburban can be seen on the Fort Worth Police Department's Twitter and Facebook pages.

Police described the suspect as a black man, between 30-40 years old, about 5'10'' tall with a medium build and a medium to dark complexion. He wore baggy clothes, and has short, shaved hair. The female suspect is black, also between 30-40 years old, about 5'6'' tall, and weighs 180 pounds. She has short, curly hair, and was wearing eyeglasses.

Anyone with information on their identity, or whereabouts is asked to call 817-392-4469; 817-392-4378; 817-944-5350; or 817-469-TIPS.

