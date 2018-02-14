Police looking for four armed robbery suspects who shot teen in leg with AK-47

Fort Worth police are investigating an armed robbery early Wednesday morning.

Four men entered a game room at C'est La Vie Bida on 3225 N. Beach St. and robbed the people inside. During the robbery several shots were fired from what police believe to be AK-47 rifles.

During the shots fired, an 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg. She has been transported to a local hospital but her condition is unknown at this time.

The four suspects were last seen fleeing on foot SE from the game room, authorities are working to gather descriptions of these men.

Police say there are multiple robbery victims and a large number of shell casings at the crime seen.

No other details are available at this time.

