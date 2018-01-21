Police chase ends in crash, killing all 3 men in suspect's SUV

Police at the scene of a triple-fatality crash in Grapevine early Sunday.

GRAPEVINE - A police chase that started in Haltom City early Sunday ended in a fatal crash in Grapevine, where all three people inside the suspect's vehicle were ejected and killed, police said.

Haltom City officers had attempted to stop the suspect about 3:30 a.m. for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 2800 block of North Beach Street.

Instead, the driver of the Chevrolet SUV fled, heading north on Beach, according to a police news release. Officers tried to deflate the SUV's tires with "Stop Sticks," but the SUV continued onto Northeast Loop 820 and then onto Texas 183, heading east.

The SUV then went north on Texas 121 before exiting the highway at Hall Johnson Road in Grapevine, police said.

At the intersection of the service road and Stone Myers Parkway, the SUV went off road and into a construction area. When the SUV went up the embankment of the William D Tate Boulevard exit ramp, the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle onto the northbound lanes of Texas 360.

The driver and the two passenger, all men believed to be in their 30s, were ejected and died at the scene, police said.

Their identities have not been released.

© 2018 WFAA-TV