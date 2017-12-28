Planning on spending NYE outside? Prepare for the chill

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - This will be the fifth, and perhaps the coldest year that Sundance Square in Fort Worth has thrown a New Year's bash.

"I'm gonna wear everything I can find!" exclaimed Tracy Gilmour, who is helping organize the event. It'll feature a band, a countdown and even some fireworks in the outdoor space.

"Bring blankets, bring little hand warmers for your gloves," she said.

But this year, it may also feature some bone-chilling conditions. If it gets too cold or too wet, Gilmour said they may change their plans.

"Precipitation is a factor," Gilmour said. "If it's raining or it's going to be icy or it's just going to be wet, then we may not have all of that."



It's not the only outdoor event on New Year's Eve. Others are preparing for a chilly foray into 2018 in DFW and beyond.

Paramedics are preparing, too.

"One of the things we're seeing already is an increase in our cold-related responses. We've had six since Christmas," said Matt Zavadsky of Medstar. That number includes two people Thursday with hypothermia.

Zavadsky reminds everyone that drinking alcohol, as people often do on NYE, may dull your senses, but it won't dull the impact of the cold.

"We're putting extra heat packs on the ambulances, extra blankets on the ambulances," he said.

As the clock strikes midnight, we could be dealing with wind chills in the teens. That's cold! It could be worse.

For a little levity, WFAA checked in with a reporter's mother in Michigan, who'd just flown back home from Texas Thursday morning. Fran Zakalik was greeted by snow and windchill near 0. "It's nice, but it's so cold," Zakalik said.

Her message to us North Texans? "Enjoy the heatwave!" she said.

© 2017 WFAA-TV