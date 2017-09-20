Parents be on alert - young students in Hurst, Grapevine confronted by strangers

Elementary students have thwarted apparent abduction attempts in two separate incidents in northeast Tarrant County in as many days, and area police urged parents to talk to their children about safety.

A 10-year-old boy ran away from a stranger in a Grapevine neighborhood Monday afternoon and a 9-year-old girl ran from a man in Hurst Tuesday afternoon.

Both children were walking home from their schools when men they did not know confronted them.

Area police do not have enough details to determine if the two are related because the Grapevine boy could not provide details on the man or the vehicle. But police in Hurst and Grapevine have listed the incidents as suspicious.

No criminal offenses are being investigated at this time.

The most recent incident occurred about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Plaza Boulevard in Hurst near Harrison Lane Elementary School.

The girl told Hurst police she was walking home when she saw a black panel van slowly driving down the street and the driver watching her.

At some point, the van driver, described by the girl as a Hispanic man with short hair and a mustache, stopped the vehicle a few feet from her and exited the van. He walked towards her and didn’t speak, police said, so she ran home and reported the incident to family members.



The van was described as very dirty with light-blue hubcaps, Hurst police said.



