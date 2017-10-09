One teen dead, 7 injured when vehicle flipped on Fort Worth street

FORT WORTH -- An 18-year-old woman was killed and seven others were injured early Monday when the vehicle they were in flipped and crashed on a street, police said.
Four of the injured were children, including an infant. The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Phoebe Gonzalez-Ramirez of Arlington.
A ruling on her cause of death has not been made, pending an autopsy.
The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of Sycamore School Road.
