One teen dead, 7 injured when vehicle flipped on Fort Worth street

One woman was killed and seven other people were injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday on a Fort Worth street, Fort Worth police said. (McClatchy Co. Courtesy)

FORT WORTH -- An 18-year-old woman was killed and seven others were injured early Monday when the vehicle they were in flipped and crashed on a street, police said.

Four of the injured were children, including an infant. The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Phoebe Gonzalez-Ramirez of Arlington.

A ruling on her cause of death has not been made, pending an autopsy.

The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of Sycamore School Road.

Go here to keep reading this article from the Star-Telegram.

© 2017 WFAA-TV