One teen dead, 7 injured when vehicle flipped on Fort Worth street

Domingo Ramirez, Jr., Star-Telegram , WFAA 9:09 AM. CDT October 09, 2017

FORT WORTH -- An 18-year-old woman was killed and seven others were injured early Monday when the vehicle they were in flipped and crashed on a street, police said.

Four of the injured were children, including an infant. The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Phoebe Gonzalez-Ramirez of Arlington.

A ruling on her cause of death has not been made, pending an autopsy.

The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of Sycamore School Road.

