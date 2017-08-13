Officials identify child killed in Fort Worth traffic accident

Photo: McClatchy Co. / Star-Telegram

Officials identified a child killed in a weekend wreck on East Loop 820 as Tionna Gray-Davis of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office website Sunday.

The 4-year-old died at 8:56 p.m. Saturday at Cook Children’s Medical Center, the website states. A ruling on her death is pending an autopsy.

Initially, authorities reported the age of the child as 2, but the medical examiner’s office listed her age as 4.

Tionna was rushed to the Fort Worth hospital after she was ejected during the rollover wreck on the highway, police said.

Officers responded to the major accident call shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6400 block of East Loop 820.

Police determined that the driver of a vehicle appeared to lose control on the ramp going from eastbound Interstate 20 to north bound East Loop 820.

The vehicle rolled and Tionna, in a car seat, was ejected, police said.

Police reported no other injuries.

Authorities continued an investigation into the fatal crash.

See this story in its original form here

© 2017 WFAA-TV