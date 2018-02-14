Police were investigating an officer-involved shooting in far north Fort Worth on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported about 4:15 p.m. at 3000 North Tarrant Parkway, near Interstate 35W and U.S. 287, according to a tweet from Fort Worth police.

All officers at the scene were OK, sources told WFAA's Todd Unger.

An adult male was being taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition, MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said.

At the scene, police had taped off a portion of a parking lot outside of a Raising Cane's restaurant. A red pickup truck with an open driver's door was parked at the scene.

Police tweeted that a public information officer was en route to the scene. No further information was immediately available.

Police tweeted that a public information officer was en route to the scene.

