Northwest principal convicted of DWI in 2012 faces new drunken driving charge

Jason Childress who is the principal at Northwest High School faces a charge of drunken driving following his December arrest by Trophy Club police, according to court records. (Photo: Northwest school district, Denton County Jail)

TROPHY CLUB, TEXAS - The principal at Northwest High School, who has a previous conviction of drunken driving, faces a new DWI charge following his arrest in December by Trophy Club police, according to court records.

Jason Childress, 40, of Haslet, who recently accepted a position as the assistant athletic director for the Northwest school district, was booked into jail Dec. 16, jail records show. He posted $5,000 bail on Dec. 17. Details of his arrest were not available Tuesday.

Just over a month after that December arrest, Childress was involved in a traffic accident on U.S. 287 when his truck was T-boned by a sport utility vehicle, a traffic report states.

Childress declined to comment Tuesday.

Northwest school district spokeswoman Emily Conklin was asked Tuesday if the district had taken any disciplinary action against Childress. "To keep in accordance with privacy laws of government employees, the school district is limited with what can be shared about employees," she answered in an email.

Childress remains the principal at Northwest High School until the end of the school year before he will transfer to his new position, Conklin said in the email.



