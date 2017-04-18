New Fort Worth arena to host NCAA tournament games in 2022

A rendering of the north side of Dickies Arena, set to open in Fort Worth in 2019. Photo: DickiesArena.com

A new multipurpose arena in Fort Worth -- dubbed on Tuesday as Dickies Arena -- will host NCAA basketball tournament games in 2022.

Crews held a ceremonial groundbreaking at the site of the arena Tuesday, near the Will Rogers Memorial Center. Construction officially began just after this year’s Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

Official groundbreaking this morning for Fort Worth Multipurpose Arena @wfaachannel8 pic.twitter.com/ccN60Mf1fE — Kevin Reece (@KevinReeceWFAA) April 18, 2017

The new arena is set to become the new home of the stock show when it opens in 2019, but will also host concerts, hockey and basketball events. It will hold 9,300 people for equestrian events, 12,200 for family shows and hockey games, 13,000 for basketball and 14,000 for concerts, according to the arena’s website.

A list of NCAA tournament host cities released Tuesday includes the new Fort Worth arena for first- and second-round games in 2022. It'll be the first time Fort Worth has been an NCAA tournament site since 1970.

The American Airlines Center in Dallas, which hosted this year’s Women’s Final Four, will host first- and second-round games in the 2021 NCAA tournament.

What had been known simply as the Fort Worth Multipurpose Arena at Will Rogers was officially named Dickies Arena on Tuesday. Dickies, an international workwear company, was established in Fort Worth in 1922.

Dickies Arena official name of new FW multipurpose arena @wfaachannel8 pic.twitter.com/BmrntwzuQq — Kevin Reece (@KevinReeceWFAA) April 18, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV