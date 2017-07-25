More than 100 cats, dogs found at Keller home

More than 100 cats and dogs were found at a home in Keller. (Photo: Human Society of North Texas, WFAA)

KELLER, TEXAS - More than 100 animals were rescued from a home in Keller.



Animal services officers responded to a complaint about a foul odor. That's when they found 84 cats and 26 dogs. The cats were living in a garage without air condition and no water.



All are being evaluated for their medical needs right now. The Human Society of North Texas said all the animals will need treatment for dehydration, malnutrition and other illnesses.



After that, the city hopes to get custody and it will work with the Humane Society of North Texas to find them homes.

