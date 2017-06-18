Missing 10-year-old girl found at fast food restaurant drive thru

Fort Worth Police have ended a seven- hour search for a missing 10-year-old.
Kimora Moore was found at a drive-thru restaurant.
Fort Worth Police going door to door at hotel in search for missing 10 year old Kimora Moore @wfaachannel8 pic.twitter.com/GGDgmMGjN6— Kevin Reece (@KevinReeceWFAA) June 18, 2017
Moore had not been seen or heard from since Sunday morning around 10 a.m. She was last seen at 8240 Calmont Ave. wearing a plaid shirt and black and white colored leggings with purple slippers.
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs