Missing 10-year-old girl found at fast food restaurant drive thru

WFAA 5:51 PM. CDT June 18, 2017

Fort Worth Police have ended a seven- hour search for a missing 10-year-old.

Kimora Moore was found at a drive-thru restaurant.

Moore had not been seen or heard from since Sunday morning around 10 a.m. She was last seen at 8240 Calmont Ave. wearing a plaid shirt and black and white colored leggings with purple slippers.

