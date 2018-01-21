WFAA
Minor train derailment shuts down parts of U.S. 377 in Keller

WFAA 2:24 PM. CST January 21, 2018

KELLER - A minor train derailment in Keller shut down three major intersections along U.S. 377 in Keller on Sunday afternoon, police said.

377 at Golden Triangle Boulevard, Bear Creek Parkway and Wall-Price Keller Road were closed at 2 p.m. and expected to be shut down for at least eight hours as crews worked to repair the train.

The derailment was caused by a wheel breaking off of a train, police said.

 

