Man with ALS to participate in Cowtown half marathon with family, friends behind him

For years, it was a Hadley family tradition to get up early and go watch their dad Collin run half marathons.

“I started to get it where it was fun to run,” Collin Hadley said. “We did our first half marathon in 2012, then kept running and trained and did the Cowtown Half Marathon in 2014.”

But it was during that Cowtown race Collin realized something was wrong. “I started noticing some really terrible cramps in my calves and weakness in my arms, and didn’t know what was going on,” he said.

The diagnosis was ALS. He was 41 years old.

“Oh, it was devastating,” Hadley said. “I knew what ALS was, Lou Gehrig’s disease, so when I first heard that, knowing there’s no cure for it, I knew what I was up against.”

“I think sort of a little bit of shock initially,” said Hadley’s wife, Emily. “I think we kind of decided early on we were going to adopt a positive attitude, and be strong about it.”

The Fort Worth family of four has since filled a lifetime of memories into three years, full of trips and experiences with their kids Connor, 14, and Madeline, 10.

“I think the message is get out there and do things,” Emily said.

And this Sunday, they’re about to make one more memory. “Oh yeah, I’m fired up,” Hadley said. “It'll be great!”

Collin will participate in his second Cowtown Half Marathon. But this time, as he can no longer run it himself, he’ll do it a little differently.

“We’ve kind of arranged to have two people push Collin at every mile along the whole 13 miles,” Emily said.

That’s right: 30 of his closest family and friends will lace up their shoes and push him in a neon pink contraption the entire race.

“I'm just going to be standing there and cheering,” said daughter Madeline, while son Connor hopes to be with his dad the whole way.

“Just to run it,” Connor said, “and, kind of, be his legs.”

“For us, we’ve lived by the motto day, one of the diagnosis and that’s: don’t count the days, make the days count,” Collin Hadley said.

And while his legs may not carry him across the finish line this time, his spirit is carrying everyone.

© 2018 WFAA-TV