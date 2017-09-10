WFAA
Man shoots, kills ex-wife and self

WFAA 2:46 PM. CDT September 10, 2017

Sunday morning Fort Worth officers were called to a domestic-related situation at Southwest Regional Branch Library's parking lot.

When officers arrived at 4805 Arborlawn Drive, they found that a man had shot his ex-wife in her car. Their 6-year-old child was also in the car at the time but was not injured.

Following the shooting of his ex-wife, the man had got into his own car and shot himself. He was pronounced dead on scene. The female victim was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

© 2017 WFAA-TV


