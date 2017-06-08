Man killed, woman injured in Azle crash

Azle crash

AZLE -- A man was killed and a woman was injured in a major accident Wednesday night in Azle.

Police were called to the scene in the 1300 block of State Highway 199 West just before 11 p.m. They saw that a Chevrolet pickup truck had rolled and was resting upside down.

The 21-year-old male driver had been ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 21-year-old female passenger was injured and taken to Texas Health Harris Hospital.

Neither of them have been identified.

Azle police are investigating what caused the crash.

