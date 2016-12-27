Man killed while checking on car alarm

Robert Eames (Family photo)

BALCH SPRINGS - Robert Eames had appointed himself the protector of his Balch Springs apartment complex. He was the unofficial crime watch.

“He was a gentle giant,” says his fiancé Stephanie Garza. “He didn't want anything to happen to anybody. He was a protector of everybody.”

Five days ago, Eames became a father to baby Hunter, who was born five weeks premature.

Now the 30-year-old is dead, killed late Monday confronting two men apparently trying to break into his Hummer at the Autumn Run Apartments late Monday night.

Balch Springs police, along with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, are trying to find to find his killers. They canvassed the apartment complex Tuesday, talking to neighbors and looking for video that might help them solve the case.

‘I just don't understand it,” Garza said, sobbing. “How could someone just do that and just walk away like nothing happened?”

His fiancé says there'd been recent break-ins at the complex. Eames had installed surveillance cameras, but had not yet had a chance to buy recording equipment.

She says he had permission from apartment management to keep an eye on the property and make people leave.



“There have been so many break-ins lately,” said one neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified. “He’s usually the first person on the scene and the last person to go in. He was our crime watch around here.”



About 11:15 a.m. Monday, he was awakened by the alarm on his Hummer. He didn’t go outside the first time he heard it. When he heard it again, he checked the live feed on his video cameras and saw two men near his Hummer. Eames went outside to confront them.

When he didn’t come back inside, she laid the baby down and went outside to check on him. That’s when three gunshots rang out.



She saw two unidentified men in dark hoodies with him. She says they looked up at her and then ran away. Eames collapsed on the steps trying to run back inside.



“We were laughing and joking around, and the next moment he's gone,” she said.



The neighbor was horrified about Eames’ death.



“You come outside, and you see your neighbor laying on the steps shot in the heart,” she said. “That could have been our kids. That would have been anybody.”



Garza’s 8-year-old daughter, Katie, saw Eames as he lay bleeding on the steps. She stood on those same steps Tuesday as the family and friends consoled her mother.



Eames and Garza met two years ago. He worked as a supervisor at a metal recycling company.



She is now left to raise their infant, her other three children and trying to come up with the funds to bury the man she had hoped to spend her life with.



“You took a father away from a baby,” Garza said. “You took the man that I love. It was senseless, and I don't understand how you can live with yourself knowing that you just took a man's live like that over a vehicle, over a confrontation. Why? You just took a life.”

