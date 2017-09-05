Man fatally thrown from truck bed when mattress he was holding down blows out

(Photo: ChristopherBernard, Chris Bernard)

FORT WORTH, Texas -- A man who was riding in the back of a pickup truck and holding down mattresses was killed Tuesday morning when one of the mattresses blew out, throwing him from the truck, police said.

The accident happened about 10 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35W near Garden Acres Drive in south Fort Worth, said officer Daniel Segura, police spokesman.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, fell out of the truck and landed on the road, suffering a head injury.



Read more from our media partners at the Star-Telegram.

© 2017 WFAA-TV