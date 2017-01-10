Man fatally struck by TRE train near Airport Freeway in Fort Worth

A man was struck and killed by a train near Beach Street and Texas 121 on Monday night. Google Maps / Star-Telegram)

FORT WORTH -- A pedestrian was killed Monday night when he was struck by a Trinity Railway Express train.

The victim, an adult male whose name and age weren’t yet available, was hit by the train about 8:30 p.m., MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said.

The incident happened near North Beach Street, between East First Street and Texas 121.

The man was walking on the train tracks and “apparently did not move away from the tracks as the train approached,” officer Daniel Segura, police spokesman, said in an email.

